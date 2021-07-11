Police searching for gunman after man shot to death Sunday afternoon in Kansas City

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon following an argument in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting about 4:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokesperson. He later died at a hospital.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and a man, according to the Kansas City Police Department’s preliminary investigation.

The suspect fled the area. Police did not yet have a description for him.

The killing marked the 79th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, the city had suffered 105 homicides.

While homicides are down compared to 2020, which marked the deadliest in the city’s history with 182 homicides, Foreman said the number of victims this year is “still way too many.”

Police urge anyone with information about the killing to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.