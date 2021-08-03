2 deaths in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment now considered a double homicide, police say

Detectives have determined that a man and a woman found dead in an apartment Thursday morning last week in Kansas City, Kansas, were killed in a double homicide, police said Tuesday.

Jordan Horton, 24, and Heather Miller, 22, both of Kansas City, Kansas, were found dead as officers responded to a welfare check about 11:15 a.m. at the Cambridge at River Oaks Apartments at North 70th and Riverview Avenue.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department initially called it a death investigation, but on Tuesday said it had turned into a homicide investigation. No suspect was in custody as of Tuesday morning.

The victims had been dead for several days before their bodies were found, according to a preliminary investigation. Police have not said how they died. Officers found them while carrying out a welfare check requested by Miller’s family.

Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

