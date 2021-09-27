Police investigate overnight shooting in Lee’s Summit neighborhood that left 1 dead

A shooting outside a Lee’s Summit home left one person dead Sunday evening.

At about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 2200 block of Southwest Burningwood Drive, Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman with the Lee’s Summit Police Department, said in a news release.

There, police found a male lying in the driveway who had been shot, Depue said. The victim, whose name and age have not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, Depue said, adding that detectives believe the victim and suspect knew one another.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 8:07 AM.