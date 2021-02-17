Triple shooting in Kansas City leaves two dead, one wounded Wednesday afternoon

Two people were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Kansas City’s west side, according to police.

Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Pennway Terrace where they found three people who had been shot inside a town home, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Two victims, a man and a woman, died at the scene and a third victim, a man, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, said Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman.

A person of interest was taken into custody, Drake said. Police were not searching for other suspects, she said.

The killings marked the 18th and 19th homicides this year in Kansas City. The city ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

“No matter what the number, it’s too many,” Drake told reporters gathered across the street from the crime scene. “This isn’t just a number; this is someone’s family. Someone’s life is forever changed from this moment today.”

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

