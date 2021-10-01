Shooting Friday morning leaves one dead in Kansas City, Kansas, homicide

File photo

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one person dead.

At about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of North 33rd Street, said Officer Marsheé London, a spokesperson with the police department.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male who was deceased from a shooting, London said. The name and age of the homicide victim has not yet been released.

The police department’s major case unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The latest killing marks the 27th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, the city had suffered 40 homicides.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 11:00 AM.