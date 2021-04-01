As police investigate double homicide, Kansas City on pace with record 2020 killings

Police are investigating in the area of Walrond Avenue and East 67th Street in Kansas City.

Detectives are investigating a double homicide Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, putting the city on pace with the number of killings by this time last year.

Officers responded to the homicides at Walrond Avenue and East 67th Street, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

The double homicide was reported after 1:30 p.m., a dispatcher said.

The killings marked the 41st and 42nd this year in Kansas City. There had been 42 homicides by this time last year, which ended with 182, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

