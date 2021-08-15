Crime

Man killed in shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, park, authorities say

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday.

Deputies were called at about 5:23 a.m. to Matney Park near Shawnee Drive and South 39th Street on a shooting, Capt. Kyle Harvey with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

There, first responders found a shooting victim in a car inside the park, Harvey said. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, had been shot several times.

The homicide is under investigation by the sheriff’s office since the killing happened within one of their parks.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The latest killing marks the 24th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service