Man found shot, killed inside vehicle Monday in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

A man was shot and killed Monday morning in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Officers were called before 7:15 a.m. to the 3100 block of Kimball Avenue, where they found a man in his 40s inside a vehicle, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. He had apparently been shot.

No other information was immediately released.

The killing marked the 12th this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, there had been 23 homicides in the city.

Police asked anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.