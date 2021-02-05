Double shooting at Raytown park early Friday leaves one dead, teenager injured

One person was killed and a teenager was injured in a shooting early Friday at a park in Raytown, according to police.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Sarah Colman-Livengood Park, 5901 Lane Avenue, according to a written statement Friday morning from the Raytown Police Department.

Officers found a male and a teenage female who had been shot in a vehicle, police said. The male, whose age was not known, was dead.

Sarah Coleman-Livengood Park in Raytown was the scene of a shooting early Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, when a man was killed and a teenager was injured. The park is located at 5901 Lane Avenue. Katie Moore - The Kansas City Star

The teenager was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

There were no suspects at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

