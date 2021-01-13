Police investigating fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating Kansas City’s seventh homicide of the year.

Officers responded to a fatal shooting at the corner of Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue early Wednesday afternoon, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email sent at 1:20 p.m.

Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

