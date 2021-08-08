Person killed in shooting Sunday at south Kansas City hotel; suspect in custody

Detectives investigate a homicide Sunday at the Extended Stay hotel in the 500 block of East 105th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

One person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon inside a south Kansas City hotel, according to police.

Officers responded before 1 p.m. to the Extended Stay in the 500 block of East 105th Street, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a room there. The victim died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. A suspect has been taken into custody, Drake said.

The killing marked the 98th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. It was also the third homicide in the city since 11 p.m. Saturday, when a man was shot and killed outside a QuikTrip gas station at 3103 Southwest Boulevard.

Less than two hours later at 12:30 a.m., a shooting left one person dead and another wounded in the 5200 block of Wayne Avenue.

The city suffered 123 homicides by this time last year, which ended with the most in the city’s history in a single year at 182.

Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

