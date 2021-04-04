‘Got to stop this’: Man shot and killed Saturday night in Kansas City, police say

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Kansas City’s Citadel neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were called after 8:30 p.m. to East 60th Street and Blue Hills Road, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Witnesses directed officers to the area where they heard gunshots. Officers then found the man, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, in the 6000 block of Highland Avenue, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

“We have got to stop this; we have got to put down the guns,” Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman, told reporters at the scene, according to KMBC-TV.

Other apartments at the complex where the shooting occurred were damaged by gunfire, Drake said.

The killing marked the 43rd this year in Kansas City. There had been 44 homicides by this time last year, which ended with 182, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Drake said the man was more than a number and called his killing tragic.

“It was a life,” she said.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.