One person is dead, police officer shot in head in overnight shooting in Independence

One person is dead and an Independence police officer was in the hospital after a dispute between neighbors erupted in gunfire overnight, the Missouri Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

Independence police responded about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a person shooting a rifle into a home near E. 8th Street and S. Carlisle Avenue, said the highway patrol, which is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

When police arrived, officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire. One of the officers was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be conscious and in stable condition, the highway patrol said.

The suspect also was injured and was taken to a hospital where the person was pronounced dead.

The highway patrol has not said what the issues was in the dispute between neighbors.

