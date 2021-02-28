Police investigating Sunday morning homicide at Kansas City apartment complex

Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, someone called in a reported “cutting” at an apartment complex at 115 Northwest Harlem Road, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found a victim. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased, Jackson said.

“Initially the police are investigating that two people were inside an apartment when another person arrived and killed the victim,” Jackson said in a statement.

The call came about an hour after a person was shot early Sunday in downtown Kansas City, roughly a mile and a half south of the apartment scene.

Witnesses at the scene told detectives they heard gunshots. However, the victim’s cause of death is still being investigated, Jackson said.

No victim or suspect information was immediately available Sunday morning.

The killing marked the 22nd homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

An award of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any homicide investigation, police said.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.