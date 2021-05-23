Shootings leave 3 dead over the weekend in Independence, police say

Three people were killed in two shootings over the weekend in Independence, police said.

Officers were called to a vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Ash Avenue, police said in a news release. There, they found a man and a woman inside a vehicle that had smashed into an empty, parked vehicle.

The man and woman had both been shot, police said. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died.

A short time later, police got a call of shots fired about a block away in the 100 block of North Huttig Avenue. Officers determined that the shooting there resulted in the deaths of the two people in the car.

A day earlier on Saturday, at about 5:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of South Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a second department news release.

There, inside a residence, police found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified Saturday’s victim as 20-year-old Kentral Gray, of Kansas City.

The names and ages of Sunday’s shooting victims have not yet been released.

Seven people have been killed in homicides this year in Independence. Last year, the city saw 11 homicides.

Police ask that anyone with information on either of the shootings contact Independence police at 816-325-7777 or leads@indepmo.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

