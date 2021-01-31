Police looking for man possibly tied to Saturday homicide, woman’s kidnapping in KCK

Kansas City, Kansas, police are searching for a man they believe may be connected to a homicide and possible kidnapping Saturday.

Police were called about 5 p.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue on reports of a dead body that had been discovered, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, said in a news release.

There, officers found a man in his 40s dead inside a home, she said.

Police are looking for Kenneth N. Crowley, whom they have said is a person of interest in the homicide.

Please share. Crowley is the person of interest in a homicide that took place early Saturday morning as well as the possible kidnapping of Taylor. Please call KCKPD if you have seen them at 913- 596-300 or the Tips Hotline at 913-474-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/5eXijC9vPf — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) January 31, 2021

Crowley is also a person of interest in the possible kidnapping of Laneia Taylor, 37, Chartrand said.

Police said Crowley and Taylor are believed to be in a dark blue 2006 Hyundai Azera with the Kansas license plate number 878JAD.

The homicide victim has not yet been publicly identified.

Saturday’s killing marked the third homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, this year. Last year the city recorded a total of 55 homicides, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information on the killing or the location of Crowley or Taylor is asked to call the Kansas City, Kansas, police department at 913-596-3000 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

