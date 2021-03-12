Woman found shot and killed in vehicle Thursday night in Kansas City

A homicide investigation was underway after a woman was found shot inside a vehicle Thursday evening in Kansas City, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a medical call about 9:30 p.m. in the area of East 116th Terrace and Troost Avenue. Arriving officers found an woman inside a vehicle who had been shot, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical workers pronounced the woman dead at the scene, Drake said. Police were investigating her death as a homicide.

Detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence and canvassed the area looking for witnesses. The victim’s name was not released. No suspect information was available.

The killing was Kansas City’s 31st homicide of the year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

