1 person shot and killed Friday afternoon near 10th and Fuller, Kansas City police say

One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon near East 10th Street and Fuller Avenue, police said.

Officers were called shortly before 1 p.m. to the 6500 block of East 10th Street on a report of a shooting, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found a man outside a home with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead by emergency personnel.

No suspect information was available.

The killing was the second homicide of 2021 in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with info may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

