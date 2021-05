One person was killed and another was injured Tuesday afternoon during a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. The Wichita Eagle

The shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South 29th Street, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the department. The second victim was being treated in an area hospital for injuries, Chartrand said.

