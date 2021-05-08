Man found fatally shot outside Kansas City apartment complex, police say

A man was found fatally shot outside a Kansas City apartment complex early Saturday morning, police said.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a sound of shots call in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department. Police also received calls informing them someone had been shot in the complex.

Arriving officers found a shooting victim unresponsive. EMS was called and the man was declared dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence.

The killing marks the 57th homicide of the year for Kansas City. By this time last year, there were 60 homicides. Last year ended with 182, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide nit directly at 234-5043 at or theTIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).