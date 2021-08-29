Man found shot in front of Kansas City home dies overnight, police say

A man who was shot overnight in Kansas City has died from his injuries, police said.

Officers were called just after 7:15 p.m. Saturday to East 33rd Street and Wabash Avenue on a report of gunshots, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Police were canvassing the block when a second call came in, this time for a shooting a few blocks north in the area of Olive Avenue.

A victim was soon found in front of a home in the 3000 block of Olive Street, Drake said. The man, who appeared to be was suffering from gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim died at the hospital overnight, Drake said in an email Sunday morning.

No suspect information was immediately available. The name and age of the homicide victim has not yet been made public.

The latest killing marks the 102nd homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 135 homicides.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

