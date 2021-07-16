Bodies of two men fatally shot found in crashed car, Kansas City, Kansas police say

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after two men were found shot dead in a crashed car early Friday in the 700 block of Pawnee Avenue.

Kansas City, Kansas police detectives are investigating the deaths of two men fatally shot in the city’s Armourdale neighborhood early Friday.

Officers were alerted to the bodies of two men just before 5 a.m. by a person arriving at work in an industrial area in the 700 block of Pawnee Avenue who called 911, Nancy Chartrand, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The man who called police reported the two men were unconscious and did not appear to be breathing. Police found the victims, described as men in their early to mid twenties, near a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into another vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel declared both men dead at the scene. Gunshot wounds were believed to have caused their deaths, police said.

The deaths marked the 18th and 19th homicides reported in Kansas City, Kansas since Jan. 1, according to data maintained by The Star. The city experienced 55 killings in 2020, The Star’s data shows.

The police department’s major case unit is investigating the killings. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).