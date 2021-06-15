Fatal shooting reported Tuesday at East 36th, Olive streets in Kansas City

Detectives responded to a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, police said.

The killing was reported before 3:10 p.m. in the area of Olive and East 36th streets in the city’s Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The homicide marked the 70th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 87 killings by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history with 182 homicides.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

