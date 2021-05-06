Man found shot outside Kansas City business after argument broke out has died: police

A fatal shooting outside a Kansas City business late Wednesday left one man dead, police said. It was the first of two homicides reported overnight Wednesday in Kansas City.

Police were called to a shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the parking lot of a business in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email. He did not specify which business.

Officers at the scene found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, Becchina said. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Becchina said that police, upon an initial investigation, believe that the victim was with other people inside the business when an altercation began.

“It appears this resulted in one person firing shots which struck the victim,” Becchina said. “Detectives are talking with people who were at the scene at this time to get a better idea of what led to the altercation and shooting.”

Police ask that anyone with information who was present during the shooting or who has information on the killing to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.

The Blue Parkway killing marks the 54th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

About 30 minutes after police were called to Blue Parkway, officers were alerted of another shots fired call in the 11100 block of Hillcrest Road, Becchina said. When officers arrived they located a male victim in the street unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.