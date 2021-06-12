Woman in her 60s found dead near river in Kansas City, Kansas, sheriff’s office says

A woman was found dead near a boat ramp in Kansas City, Kansas, early Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, said Capt. Kyle Harvey, a spokesman with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, which is heading the investigation.

Just before 6:50 a.m., a patron at the Turner Boat Access called 911, saying they found a body lying on the ground near the boat ramp on the Kansas River.

Kansas City, Kansas, police and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene, where they located the body of a deceased woman in her mid 60s, Harvey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 913-573-2861.