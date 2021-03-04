Kansas City police investigate homicide Thursday at East 33rd Street, Montgall Avenue

Police are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon in Kansas City’s Oak Park Northwest neighborhood.

Officers were called to the crime scene before 1:20 p.m. near East 33rd Street and and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Details of the homicide were not immediately available.

The killing marked the 26th this year in Kansas City. By this time in 2020, the city had recorded 31 homicides, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year ended with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.