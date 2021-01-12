One woman has died following a Tuesday afternoon shooting, Kansas City police say

One woman died on Tuesday following a shooting near East 37th and Olive streets, police said.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. Tuesday on a sound of shots call where they found a woman with gunshot wounds, according to the Kansas City Police Department. She was taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

Detectives were looking for witnesses and processing the scene. There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

This was the sixth homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

