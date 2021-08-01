Man shot during argument dies at hospital overnight, Kansas City police say

A man was killed in a shooting late Saturday in Kansas City, police said. It was the second homicide that day.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of East 40th Street and Wabash Avenue on a call of gunshots, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Once there, police found a man who had been shot, Becchina said. The man was unresponsive at the southeast corner of the intersection.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

Witnesses who gathered at the scene told detectives that a disturbance or argument let up to the shooting, Becchina said.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released. No suspect information was immediately available.

Earlier in the day, at about 4:30 a.m., one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the 5200 block of East 28th Terrace, police said. Several witnesses told police that a disturbance took place in front of several houses on the street.

The latest killing marks the 90th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 116 homicides.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

