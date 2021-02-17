Human remains found in rural Clay County were those of missing Independence woman

Human remains found last week in rural Clay County were those of a missing Independence woman, the sheriff’s office Wednesday.

The death of Alesha Jane Reade, 45, is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies found Reade’s remains near Cameron Road and Easley Road. Initially, authorities said they confirmed the remains were human, but were not able to identify them.

Reade was last seen Feb. 9, police said. Her remains were found about 25 miles northeast of downtown Kansas City.

The homicide investigation was ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We’re investigating a homicide after human remains were discovered in rural Clay County near Cameron Rd & Easley Rd.



The identity of the victim, including gender, age & ethnicity, is still unknown. It appears the homicide occurred very recently. We continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/xE6df30b6d — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) February 11, 2021