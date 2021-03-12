Kansas City Police: one dead in Friday shooting in Northland, department investigating

One person was shot and killed Friday evening in the Northland, according to Kansas City police.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 7500 block of N. Wyoming Court to check on the welfare of a person, said officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department. The call was upgraded to a shooting while officers were on the way, she said.

When the officers arrived, they found a person deceased inside a residence there, Drake said. Further details regarding the victim’s identity were not provided. No suspect information was shared.

Friday’s killing marked the 32nd homicide investigated by Kansas City police so far this year. In 2020, the city saw 182 homicides, according to data maintained by The Star.

Drake called the recent killings “tragic.”

“If you take a second to think about 32 families, 32 neighborhoods, the ripple effect this is having on our community, there’s no other way to say it,” she said.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.