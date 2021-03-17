Homicide investigation underway following fatal shooting outside Independence QuikTrip

Police are investigating the third homicide in Independence this year after someone was fatally shot at a gas station late Tuesday.

Officers were notified of a shooting at about 7:53 p.m. Tuesday at a QuikTrip located just off of U.S. 24 Highway, near Missouri 291, Officer John Syme, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department, said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.

There, police found a shooting victim outside the gas station, Syme said. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was declared dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The fatal shooting marks the third homicide in Independence City this year. Independence ended last year with 11 homicides, according to data maintained by The Star.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed.