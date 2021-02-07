Police investigating Sunday homicide after man found fatally shot in Kansas City home

A man was fatally shot in a Kansas City home early Sunday morning, police said.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue, according to Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

There police found a man inside a home who had been shot, Jackson said. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The killing marked the 12th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

An award of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any homicide investigation, police said.

