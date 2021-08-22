Man found stabbed to death late Saturday marking 100th Kansas City homicide of 2021

A man was found late Saturday suffering from what are believed to be stab wounds Kansas City police said.

Officers were called at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of East 118th Place and Delmar Drive on a call of a disturbance outdoors, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found a man in a vehicle who was unresponsive.

The victim was taken to the hospital with “what appeared to be stab injuries,” Becchina said.

The man, whose name and age have not yet been publicly released, was declared dead at the hospital

A person of interest was detained at the scene in the hours following the killing, Becchina said. Detectives also spoke with people who were at the scene when police arrived.

The latest killing marks the 100th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 130 homicides.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.