1 killed, 3 others injured in multiple Kansas City shootings in the span of hours Tuesday

Kansas City police respond to a shooting at the 3500 block of Independence Ave., the first in a string of shootings Tuesday that police believe are unrelated

A person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon along Independence Avenue in Kansas City, the first in a string of shootings that are believed to be unrelated, according to police.

Officers responded about 1:35 p.m. to the 3500 block of Independence Avenue, where they found a victim who had been shot. That person has since died, a dispatcher said.

About 20 minutes later, a separate shooting left two people wounded — one with injuries considered to be life-threatening — near East 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue, according to police.

Those victims have been taken to a hospital. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

More than half an hour later, an unrelated shooting sent a victim to a hospital about 2:40 p.m. near East 109 and Sycamore terrace, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.