Police ID man found dead in Kansas City apartment, investigate ‘suspicious’ death

Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a man who was found unresponsive inside a mid-town Kansas City apartment in the 100 block of West 39th Street. Police say his death is not believed to be natural. This Google Maps Street View image of the apartment is from 2019. Google Maps

The Kansas City Police Department identified a man whose body was found early Thursday inside an apartment in mid-town Kansas City.

Officers were called to an apartment in the the 100 block of West 39th Street at around 3:45 a.m where Charles Irving, 39, was found unresponsive, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe his death was not natural, Becchina said, and that the “circumstances are suspicious” based on a preliminary investigation.

The cause of death and additional circumstances are being investigated by crime scene investigators and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). , Becchina said there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.