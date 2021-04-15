12-year-old Kansas City child fatally shot in Leavenworth, police say

A 12-year-old child from Kansas City was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in Leavenworth, officials said.

Police received multiple 911 calls at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on a possible shooting at a Kare pharmacy in the 2500 block of south 4th Street, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens told The Star Thursday morning.

Officers didn’t initially find any victims, Kitchens said, though they found a number of shell casings on the ground.

About an hour later, Leavenworth police were contacted by the Kansas City Police Department. They were told a family had arrived at Children’s Mercy with a child who had been shot.

The child, 12, was declared dead at the hospital, Kitchens said. Police determined the child, who is from Kansas City but has not yet been publicly identified by name, had been shot during the Wednesday evening incident in Leavenworth.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, police identified three suspects. A SWAT team found them in the 200 block of North 12th Street in Leavenworth, Kitchens said. A 25 year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, all from Leavenworth, were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Kitchens said the police department is meeting with prosecutors Thursday afternoon to discuss the initial presentation of facts.