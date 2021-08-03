Police identify man, woman found fatally shot at Kansas City apartment complex

Police on Tuesday identified two homicide victims who were found dead Monday morning in a Kansas City apartment.

Mona Lisa Bruce, 30, and Jamell Funderburke, 31, appeared to have been shot when officers found them just after 6 a.m. at the Citadel Apartments in the 1600 block of Citadel Drive. They died at the scene.

People who called 911 said they heard a verbal argument followed by the sound of gunshots, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.