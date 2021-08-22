Kansas City police ID young teen shot Saturday, ask for help finding boy’s killer

The latest victim of deadly gun violence in Kansas City was a 15-year-old boy, police said. He is the 10th child to die by homicide this year in the city.

Demario L. Gentry, who turned 15 last month, was killed late Saturday in a shooting, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email late Sunday morning identifying the victim.

Officers were called about 7:45 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in front of a home in the 3500 block of Agnes Avenue, Becchina said. There, police found the young teen on a front porch suffering from gunshot wounds.

Gentry was eventually declared dead at the scene, Becchina said. No suspect information was immediately available.

“Detectives continue to investigate today,” Becchina said Sunday. “They need the public’s help with information in regard to this case.”

The latest killing marks the 99th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 130 homicides.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Officers were called to the area of 36th and Agnes about 7:45p tonight on a shooting. Tragically a juvenile victim in his teens was found shot to death. Help detectives bring justice for him and his family, TIPS are 100% anonymous 816-474-TIPS $25,000 reward! @KCCrimeStop pic.twitter.com/SieotZS3xT — kcpolice (@kcpolice) August 22, 2021

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health.

