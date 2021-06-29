Victim of Tuesday morning shooting at Plaza hotel has died, Kansas City police say

The victim in a shooting Tuesday morning at a Kansas City hotel has died, police said.

Officers were called to the Sheraton Suites County Club Plaza in the 700 block of West 47th Street on a shooting call Tuesday morning, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email at about 8:40 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Foreman said.

In an update at about 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Foreman said the victim had since died.

A person was detained Tuesday morning in relation to the shooting, Foreman said.

Just before 10 a.m., West 47 Street, which cuts through the heart of the Plaza, was blocked off at Broadway Boulevard to the east and Madison Avenue to the west. The front of the hotel remained taped off.

