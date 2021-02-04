Man killed, woman critically injured in shooting Thursday at East 81st, Lydia Avenue

A man was killed and a woman critically injured Thursday in a shooting in the 8100 block of Lydia Avenue, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting about 3 p.m. in the city’s Marlborough Heights/Marlborough Pride neighborhood, where they found the victims inside a home, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The homicide marked the city’s 12th this year, according to data maintained by The Star. Overnight Wednesday, a man, 34-year-old Kelly Randolph, was fatally shot about eight blocks north of the Thursday homicide, in the area of East 75th Terrace and Lydia Avenue.

By this time last year, which was the city’s deadliest ever, there had been 19 homicides.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.