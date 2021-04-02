Man killed by stray bullet while watching soccer at home in Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after one person was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the in the 6300 block of Farrow Avenue. The Star

A Kansas City, Kansas, man was watching a soccer game on television in his home when he was struck by a stray bullet and killed, according to an obituary.

A family member said Friday that they were in shock and devastated by the death of Mark A. Winner.

The 50-year-old was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Kansas, who enjoyed sports and cooking. He loved to attend his nieces and nephew’s school activities and was a member of Christ the King Church, according to the obituary.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was called to the 6400 block of Farrow Avenue after an argument outside ended in gunfire.

Officers located Winner, who had been shot while inside his house.

“It’s one of those tragic events where somebody’s argument ends up killing somebody who wasn’t even involved,” said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Neighbors on the block said it was sad that an innocent man lost his life in a shooting that had nothing to do with him.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said she ran to protect her 11-month-old baby as at least 10 gunshots went off.

“It was panic,” she said.

Another woman who knew Winner and his family became choked up at “just the idea that he’s gone.”

No arrests have been made, but Chartrand said a person of interest has been identified.

Winner’s death was the fifth homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.