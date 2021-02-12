Man found shot and killed Friday in parking lot of Belton apartment complex

Police were investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found early Friday in the parking lot of a Belton apartment complex, according to police.

Police responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. on a report of multiple shots fired at the apartment complex in the 8200 block of Spring Valley Road, said Lt. Dan Davis, a spokesman for the Belton Police Department.

Arriving officers found the man dead in the parking lot. The victim’s age was not released, but he was an adult, Davis said. Details of what led up to the shooting were not available and there was no description of a suspect.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the investigations unit of the Belton Police Department at 816-331-5522 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The man’s killing was Belton’s first homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.