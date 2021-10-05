Police investigate homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, after victim dies at hospital

Police were investigating a homicide after a shooting victim died from his injuries at a hospital late Monday in Kansas City, Kansas, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the shooting about 8:15 p.m. in the 300 block of North 18th Street, said Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he died about two hours later from his injuries, Tomasic said.

The victim’s identity, including his age, were being withheld until family could be notified. No suspect information was released.

The killing is city’s 36th homicide of the year, which compares to 41 homicides by this time last year.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).