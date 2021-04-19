1 person dead, 2 others injured with gunshot wounds in Kansas City triple shooting

Kansas City police are investigating a triple shooting early Monday that left one person dead and two others injured with gunshot wounds.

Officers were sent to the 6700 block of the Paseo on a shooting call at about 12:45 a.m. While officers were on their way, they were told that multiple shooting victims had arrived at a nearby hospital, Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in an email.

At the hospital, officers located three shooting victims. One of the victims was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered life-threatening injuries and the third had injuries that were non life-threatening, Becchina said.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. No other injuries were reported. Officers collected evidence at the crime scene at 67th Street and the Paseo.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kansas City homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.