Kansas City police investigate after woman found shot near man who died by suicide

Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle late Sunday. A man was found dead nearby.

Officers were sent to a call of a shooting and crash at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 9th Street and Prospect Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed, Becchina said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers at the same time were dispatched to another shooting call at a home in the 2600 block of East 9th Street where police found a man who appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Becchina said.

After an initial investigation, police believe the woman was shot near the home on 9th street where the man was found dead, Becchina said. Police believe she then began driving away from the home before crashing a short distance away.

The woman has since died at the hospital, police said. Her name and age have not yet been released.

Her killing marks the 75th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 95 homicides by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history with 182 homicides.

The department is encouraging anyone with information to contact its homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 for is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star seeks the community’s help.

