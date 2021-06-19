Teenager dies after apparent shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

A teenager died after an apparent shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, early Saturday morning, police said. Detectives are investigating the killing as the 15th homicide of 2021.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Barber Ct. just before 1:30 a.m. on a shooting. When they arrived they found the victim, a male in his late teens.

He was pronounced dead on scene, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

No arrests have been made.

KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the killing. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).