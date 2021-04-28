Police find person dead outside of Independence home overnight after shots fired call

Independence police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead overnight.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Crescent Avenue, according to a statement.

There, police said they found a victim dead outside the residence.

The killing marks the fifth homicide in Independence this year, according to data maintained by The Star. The city saw 13 homicides in 2020.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.