Crime

Police find person dead outside of Independence home overnight after shots fired call

Independence police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead overnight.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Crescent Avenue, according to a statement.

There, police said they found a victim dead outside the residence.

The killing marks the fifth homicide in Independence this year, according to data maintained by The Star. The city saw 13 homicides in 2020.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service