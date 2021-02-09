Independence records first homicide of the year after man found dead early Tuesday

The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Officers were called just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 11200 block of East 20th Street South on a disturbance, according to a news release.

There, police found a man dead inside the home.

The killing marked the first homicide in Independence this year. Independence ended last year with 11 homicides, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777. Information can also be emailed to leads@indepmo.org.

An award of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any homicide investigation.

