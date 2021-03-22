Man shot outside Kansas City, Kansas, business Sunday evening dies from his injuries

A man was found shot outside a Kansas City, Kansas, business Sunday evening, police said.

Officers were called at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of North 47th Street and Parallel Parkway on a shooting, Officer T.J. Tomasic, a spokesman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in an email.

There they found a man outside a business suffering from a gunshot wound. Police did not indicate which business.

The victim, believed to be in his late 50s, was taken to the hospital, Tomasic said. He died about an hour later, at 8:50 p.m., from his injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available. The victim has not yet been identified publicly.

Police, who are investigating the homicide, ask that anyone with information on the shooting call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The killing marked the fourth this year in Kansas City, Kansas. In 2020, the city recorded 55 homicides total, according to data maintained by The Star.

