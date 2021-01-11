Boy, 16, dies after he was shot Sunday evening in Kansas City, police say

A 16-year-old was fatally shot Sunday evening in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 7:15 p.m. at the 5600 block of Paloma Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

There, police found 16-year-old Jayson Ugwuh inside the house suffering from gunshot wounds, Drake said in an email. A crime scene was located on the street outside the home.

Ugwuh was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries, Drake said.

The teen’s killing marks Kansas City’s fifth homicide of this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

